Zimbabwean Woman Shares Journey To Becoming Radiographer In UK
Eppie Muranda (48), a Zimbabwean woman, has shared her journey of becoming a radiographer in the United Kingdom. Despite cultural shock and homesickness when she moved to the UK as a teenager, Eppie always dreamt of becoming a radiographer. She said:
The homesickness and cultural shock were both really hard. When I first discovered the role of radiographer my own mother didn’t believe someone like me could do it. I went to hospital with her in 1984 when she broke her leg and was fascinated by the radiographers positioning her and then going behind the screen to take pictures.
When I told my mother I'd like to do this, she wasn't sure because at the time there was a misconception that you needed financial backing to have a career like that, but I always dreamt that I would become a radiographer.
After working in various jobs, she became a healthcare assistant and started studying diagnostic radiography 22 years after her first experience with radiographers. Eppie graduated with honours in 2009 and did two more years of training in Interventional Radiology. She is now a Clinical Lead and is still passionate about her job.
Eppie is proud of the positive impact she has made on her department and the Trust. She told The Telegraph:
I love to see patients treated with respect, dignity, and empathy – just as you would want one of your loved ones to be treated. We cover a wide range of procedures and of course people fear the unknown.
My skills have upgraded, there are loads of opportunities and my Trust is massive with close-knit collaboration and harmonisation of health services. It’s very innovative and promotes equality, diversity and inclusivity.
My Trust strives continually to improve the life chances and wellness of the diverse communities across Manchester [where Eppie now lives with her husband Adewale] and the surrounding areas. I encourage people to train in diagnostic radiography – my own daughter is soon graduating in therapeutic radiography.
Eppie Muranda runs a charity organisation that raises awareness about careers in radiography and radiotherapy. She also organises Black History Month events that bring communities together to network, socialise, and be empowered.
