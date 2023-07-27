Zimbabwean Woman Shares Journey To Becoming Radiographer In UK

After working in various jobs, she became a healthcare assistant and started studying diagnostic radiography 22 years after her first experience with radiographers. Eppie graduated with honours in 2009 and did two more years of training in Interventional Radiology. She is now a Clinical Lead and is still passionate about her job.

Eppie is proud of the positive impact she has made on her department and the Trust. She told The Telegraph:

I love to see patients treated with respect, dignity, and empathy – just as you would want one of your loved ones to be treated. We cover a wide range of procedures and of course people fear the unknown. My skills have upgraded, there are loads of opportunities and my Trust is massive with close-knit collaboration and harmonisation of health services. It’s very innovative and promotes equality, diversity and inclusivity. My Trust strives continually to improve the life chances and wellness of the diverse communities across Manchester [where Eppie now lives with her husband Adewale] and the surrounding areas. I encourage people to train in diagnostic radiography – my own daughter is soon graduating in therapeutic radiography.

Eppie Muranda runs a charity organisation that raises awareness about careers in radiography and radiotherapy. She also organises Black History Month events that bring communities together to network, socialise, and be empowered.

Tags

Leave a Comment