Zimbabwe's Post-Mugabe Hopes Unfulfilled After His Ouster In 2017

Civil society groups and the opposition are doubtful the election will be free and fair. Several opposition activists, journalists and human rights activists have been arrested over the last year, including Job Sikhala, a Parliament member and senior official with the CCC.

Meanwhile, the ZANU-PF-dominated Parliament passed two bills aimed at restricting dissenting voices and nongovernmental organisations perceived to be anti-government. The Patriotic Bill imposes penalties on citizens for meeting foreigners to discuss sanctions or foreign intervention in Zimbabwe. Government corruption remains a problem in Zimbabwe, with the country ranking 157 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index.

The current sanctions are holdovers from the reign of Mugabe, who came to power in 1980. In 2003, after a disputed presidential election in Zimbabwe, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed targeted financial sanctions against “individuals and entities in connection with undermining democracy, human rights abuses and public corruption.” The U.S. argues that Zimbabwe’s moribund economy is due not to sanctions, but to poor governance, corruption and economic mismanagement. While some argue the sanctions are helping to keep officials in check, reducing human rights violations and corruption, others are concerned Mnangagwa has used them as a convenient scapegoat for the country’s persistent economic woes.

