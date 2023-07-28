CCC Condemns Disqualification Of 12 MP Candidates As Unconstitutional

CCC Condemns Disqualification Of 12 MP Candidates As Unconstitutional4 minutes ago
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has denounced the disqualification of 12 MP candidates from contesting in the 2023 elections as an unconstitutional attack on the will of the people. The CCC’s national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, stated that the party will urgently appeal against the High Court decision and invoke all legal, political and regional measures available under Zimbabwe’s Constitution, as well as the SADC and African Union mechanisms, to ensure that citizens’ right to choose their leaders is respected and safeguarded. The CCC believes that the decision to disqualify the candidates is a thinly-veiled attempt to impose candidates on the citizens of Bulawayo and confirms that Zimbabwe is now a full-blown dictatorship. The party argues that ZANU PF is afraid of facing the CCC in a free and fair election and has resorted to unconstitutional violations to maintain its grip on power. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Mahere said the CCC remains committed to the fight for change and a New Great Zimbabwe where the authority to govern is derived from the people. Reads the statement:
DISQUALIFICATION OF 12 CCC BYO MP CANDIDATES AN UNCONSITUTIONAL ATTACK ON THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE
Today’s decision to disqualify 12 CCC House of Assembly candidates in Bulawayo is unconstitutional and further confirmation that ZANU PF can never win a free and fair election in Zimbabwe. The decision militates against citizens’ right to vote in leaders of their choice. Section 117 of the Constitution unequivocally states that the legislative authority of Zimbabwe is derived from the people, not Zanu PF or any other state institution. Accordingly, the thinly-veiled attempt to impose candidates on the citizens of Bulawayo is a dark stain on our democracy and confirms that Zimbabwe is now a full-blown dictatorship, worse than Robert Mugabe. Yet even at his worst, Robert Mugabe never tried to brazenly remove opponents he knew he would lose against from the ballot.
It is a matter of public record that the 12 affected candidates were duly nominated to contest for the House of Assembly in Bulawayo. The said candidates filed their nomination papers well within the time limits stipulated by our Electoral Law. This fact was admitted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission which is the constitutional and administrative body mandated to receive nomination papers within the ambit of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.Feedback
The CCC will urgently file an appeal against today’s judgment as well as invoke all legal, political and regional measures available under Zimbabwe’s Constitution as well as the SADC and African Union mechanisms to ensure that the ability of the citizens to choose their leaders as required by our supreme law is respected and duly safeguarded.
There can be no doubt that ZANU PF is afraid of facing the CCC in a free and fair election and has instead resorted to regrettable violations of the Constitution in an attempt to maintain its grip on power.
As we challenge today’s decision, we remain unshaken in the fight for change and a New Great Zimbabwe that works for everyone and where the authority to govern is derived from the people, and not from those who wish to undermine the Constitution and the voice of the citizens.
The citizens’ right to vote in leaders of their choice is not optional. It is a constitutional imperative.
In a separate post, Fadzayi Mahere criticised ZANU PF’s removal of 12 Bulawayo candidates, stating it was a sign of a dictatorship. She urged the party to respect citizens’ right to choose their leaders.
