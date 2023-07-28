CCC Condemns Disqualification Of 12 MP Candidates As Unconstitutional

The CCC will urgently file an appeal against today’s judgment as well as invoke all legal, political and regional measures available under Zimbabwe’s Constitution as well as the SADC and African Union mechanisms to ensure that the ability of the citizens to choose their leaders as required by our supreme law is respected and duly safeguarded.

There can be no doubt that ZANU PF is afraid of facing the CCC in a free and fair election and has instead resorted to regrettable violations of the Constitution in an attempt to maintain its grip on power.

As we challenge today’s decision, we remain unshaken in the fight for change and a New Great Zimbabwe that works for everyone and where the authority to govern is derived from the people, and not from those who wish to undermine the Constitution and the voice of the citizens.

The citizens’ right to vote in leaders of their choice is not optional. It is a constitutional imperative.

In a separate post, Fadzayi Mahere criticised ZANU PF’s removal of 12 Bulawayo candidates, stating it was a sign of a dictatorship. She urged the party to respect citizens’ right to choose their leaders.

