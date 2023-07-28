Harare Man Loses US$36 000 In Botched Car Import Transaction

5 minutes ago

A Harare man reportedly lost US$36 000 in a botched vehicle import transaction which occurred in 2019.

The Standard reports that Ricard Ernest Joseph (38), a suspect based in Kwekwe, has since appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was granted bail of US$100. He was remanded until September 19, pending the conclusion of investigations.

Allegations:

It is alleged that in November 2019, Rana Ghulam Ali engaged Joseph to import a Toyota Fortuner from South Africa and paid US$33,000. Later, Joseph demanded an additional US$3,000, which Ali paid.

