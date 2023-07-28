High Court Dismisses CCC Appeal On 41 Fraudulent Candidates

High Court Dismisses CCC Appeal On 41 Fraudulent Candidates6 minutes ago
The High Court has dismissed an appeal application by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on forty-one (41) individuals who fraudulently filed nomination papers as members of the party.
The CCC claims that 20 of the “fraudsters” filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats while the other 21 individuals filed for local authority seats in this year’s elections.
However, High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo dismissed the appeal application saying the papers had nothing suspicious.
The CCC says the candidates who registered to participate in the elections under the CCC banner without the party’s authorisation are:
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Harare Province
- Sunningdale – Christmas Goremusandu
- Mount Pleasant – Jonathan Machokoto
- St Marys – Freddy Michael Musarirevu
- Warren Park – Energy Tanaka Matika
- Harare South – George Magweta; Hasha Trouble
- Hatcliffe – Lloyd Sande
- Hatfield – Admire Adam Griza
- Hunyani – Terrence Khumbula
- Epworth South – Solomon Baramasimbe; Didymus Bande
- Harare Central – Irvine Hatitye Nyaningwe
- Harare East – Malvin Razaru
- Harare West – Farai Michael Padzarondora
- Chitungwiza North – Enock Nyashadzashe Chitoro
- Chitungwiza South – Shepard Kariramombe
- Churu – Tichaona Nyikadzino
Bulawayo Province
- Pelandaba- Tshabalala – Soneni Moyo
- Entumbabe – Njube – Dingilizwe Tshuma
- Pumula – Albert Mhlanga
Mashonaland East Province
- Marondera Central – Misheck Manyere
Mashonaland West
- Kariba – Andrew Mutsau
LOCAL AUTHORITIES
Bulawayo Municipality
- Ward 1 – Mbuso Siso
- Ward 6 – Fikezweni Nyoni
- Ward 12 – Siboniso Moyo
- Ward 13 – Methuseli Bhebhe
- Ward 15 – Ashton Mhlanga
- Ward 18 – Mildred Ncube
- Ward 22 – Mkhaliphi Sibanda
- Ward 24 – Phumulani Sibanda
- Ward 28 – Vusumuzi Chirwa
Marondera Municipality
- Ward 3 – Derick Mugumbate
- Ward 7 – Godfery Basvi
- Ward 10 – Jimmy Jalifu
- Harare Municipality
- Ward 21 – Alexio Nyakudya
- Ward 18 – Ncube Mildred
- Ward 22 – Mkhaliphi Sibanda
Nkayi RDC
- Ward 14 – Busani Sithole
- Ward 16 – Mandlenkosi Tshuma
- Ward 20 – Cephas Ncube
- Ward 23 – Lovemore Banda
- Ward 25 – Sambulo Maphosa
- Ward 28 – One Ncube
Some of the individuals listed had contested in the primary elections of the party and emerged victorious over their competitors. However, despite their win in the primaries, they were not selected to represent the party in the harmonised elections scheduled for August, 23, 2023.