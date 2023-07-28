High Court Dismisses CCC Appeal On 41 Fraudulent Candidates

6 minutes ago

The High Court has dismissed an appeal application by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) on forty-one (41) individuals who fraudulently filed nomination papers as members of the party.

The CCC claims that 20 of the “fraudsters” filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats while the other 21 individuals filed for local authority seats in this year’s elections.

However, High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo dismissed the appeal application saying the papers had nothing suspicious.

Feedback