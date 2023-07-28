Reactions To President Putin's Donation Of A Helicopter To President Mnangagwa

Reactions To President Putin's Donation Of A Helicopter To President Mnangagwa4 minutes ago
The recent donation of a helicopter by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has raised mixed emotions, with some Zimbabweans expressing doubts and suspicions about the nature of the gift.
Concerns have been voiced that not enough information has been provided regarding the gift and that it could be part of a larger exchange that may not have been disclosed to the public. Information Secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed that the gift was presented to Mnangagwa during the Second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg.
While Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude for the gift, some commentators have criticised the lack of transparency regarding the donation and suggested that more resources should be allocated towards addressing the country’s pressing needs, such as healthcare. Others have expressed scepticism regarding the true motives behind the gift.
President Mnangagwa said:
Logically, victims of sanctions must co-operate, and this is the co-operation we are seeing. We are grateful. Zimbabwe is surviving as a result of this co-operation both in agriculture and in the promotion of technology and education.
Hopewell Chin’ono, an award-winning journalist said:
Why can’t they also give him a radiotherapy cancer treatment machine, some MRI machines, and some X-Ray machines for towns like Kariba. All these desperately needed machines cost less than the helicopter he got. You see, this is like going to a wealthy friend’s home and he gives you an expensive bottle of whisky when your kids are going to bed KN an empty stomach. Baba vanozongo svinga zvavo kumba vachiimba vachibva kumba kwasahwira asi vana varara nezhara. Cabanga ngobaba ofika ekhaya edakiwe futhi ecula kodwa umkhaya wakubo ulele ungadlile!
Luke Dube @iSirLuke:
Everything is for ED, nothing for the people. We are on our own
Tabani ³⁵ @tabanimcgucci:
$240 million warchest being used to perpetuate the suffering of Zimbabweans. If ED invested this money and energy to delivering his electoral promises he wouldn’t have to do all this.
Chris_cd_ @Chris_cd_:
Another fraud of the Draxgate proportion
Ngoni Dzashe @NgonidzasheeT:
Ndeyavo personal here or ndeye office? Asking for a friend!
Lacto @CaptainWamba:
We thank Russia for the helicopter which will be used soon by President Chamisa.
Zimbabwe is currently facing significant economic challenges, with a need for substantial investment to revive its collapsed sectors, including healthcare and industry. The country requires significant funding to rebuild its infrastructure, improve access to basic services, and create employment opportunities. The healthcare system is in dire need of resources, including funding for essential medical equipment, training of healthcare workers, and the provision of adequate medicines and supplies.
The industrial sector needs investment to modernise and develop new technologies, as well as to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises. Infrastructure development is also crucial, particularly in the areas of energy, water, and transportation, to support economic growth and improve the lives of citizens.
With Zimbabwe’s upcoming elections scheduled for the 23rd of August, some analysts believe that these issues will influence how the electorate votes.