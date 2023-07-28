Supreme Court Has Dismissed Kasukuwere's Appeal Against Disqualification From Presidential Election

Some context:

Saviour Kasukuwere’s bid for the 2023 presidential race was thwarted after the High Court disqualified him on the grounds of being out of the country for over 18 months.

On July 12, High Court judge Justice David Mangota, granted an application by a ZANU PF activist, Lovedale Mangwana, to have Kasukuwere disqualified. Mangwana had argued that Kasukuwere’s lengthy absence from Zimbabwe warranted his name being removed from the roll of voters, effectively preventing him from running in the election. Kasukuwere went into self-exile in 2017 when the late former president, Robert Mugabe, was ousted from power.

The High Court’s decision to disqualify Kasukuwere, a former Local Government minister, has been met with controversy, with some questioning the legality of barring a candidate on such grounds.

Kasukuwere appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, which dismissed his appeal for lacking merit.

