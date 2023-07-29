Chamisa Chides ED Over Disqualification Of CCC Parliamentary Candidates

He should ask (former Libya President Gadaffi), he should ask (former DRC President) Mobutu Sese Seko; no matter how strong a dictator, your time will come.

Mugabe was deposed by the military in 2017, Gadaffi was ousted following a civil war during the Arab uprisings, and Mobutu was toppled by an armed rebellion.

Chamisa vowed to resist the disqualification of party candidates in Bulawayo.

He also accused Mnangagwa of “ruining the country” by allegedly engineering the disqualification of CCC candidates. Said Chamisa:

I will be in Bulawayo, no one will be disqualified. If you disqualify candidates, you would have nullified the elections. When you nullify elections, you have driven this country into anarchy. You have ruined the country.

Bulawayo High Court judge Bongani Ndlovu on Thursday ruled in favour of some ZANU PF activists who had sought to have CCC candidates disqualified after filing their nomination papers on 21 June out of the stipulated 4 pm deadline.

The ruling means that ZANU PF candidates Mthuli Ncube (Cowdray Park), Tendayi Charuka (Bulawayo Central), and Raj Modi (Bulawayo South) could walk into parliament unopposed.

Ncube, Charuka and Modi were set to contest CCC’s Pashor Sibanda, Surrender Kapoikilu, and Jane Nicola Watson, respectively.

