Two Armed Robbers Gunned Down During Shootout With Detectives In Chitungwiza

4 minutes ago
Sat, 29 Jul 2023 06:46:12 GMT
Two Armed Robbers Gunned Down During Shootout With Detectives In Chitungwiza

Two armed robbers were reportedly killed in a shootout with detectives in Chitungwiza on Friday.

ZimLive reported that Mugove Chimuti (33), and Ishmael Mutungira (28), were wanted for armed robbery cases committed in Chinhoyi, Beatrice, Harare and Norton.

They were tracked by detectives to their hideout at a house in Chitungwiza, but they reportedly refused to surrender and opened fire on detectives.

The suspects were shot and died from their injuries at the scene, and police recovered two rifles and two revolvers during a search of the house.

Chimuti and Mutungira have been in and out of jail since 2017 when they were charged with 23 counts of armed robbery.

Mutungira previously served time in jail after he was arrested in Bulawayo and had six pistols in his possession.

The two suspects were once accused of robbing a mine in Chegutu and raping a police officer.

They were on bail for those and other cases when they were shot dead by the Police.

More: Pindula News

