Vincent Tsvangirai Quits Active Politics

The reason why I think so is that it does not give me enough room to say what’s in my mind or to give perspectives that may not lean towards a certain narrative that I am expected to lean towards.

I am interested in saying what is on my mind without repercussions, that is why I want to direct my attention, energies and mind towards other things, not representative politics.

The reason why I want to move away from representative politics is also because of the current opposition and I am not apologetic about that.

What I mean is that we have started moving away from democratic systems within our own political organisations.

We owe ourselves as politicians and as leaders of the country a duty to find how best we can drive the national development strategy and find common ground.

I think it’s in line with what my late father was trying to pursue in his last few years, to try and bring people together despite political differences.

Vincent joined politics after the death of his father and won the Glen View South seat under the banner of MDC Alliance in 2019.

He is brother to the late former Glen View South MP Vimbai Tsvangirai Java who died in a car accident in 2019.

Vincent’s brother, Richard, is the CCC candidate for the Norton National Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment