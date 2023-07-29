Zimbabwe Has Been Hijacked By Kleptocracy And Criminality, Says Malema

7 minutes ago

South African opposition leader Julius Malema said that Zimbabweans must fight for their country and reclaim it from kleptocracy and the criminality that has taken over.

Kleptocracy refers to a form of government or system in which corrupt politicians enrich themselves secretly outside the rule of law, through kickbacks, bribes, and special favors from lobbyists and corporations, or they simply direct state funds to themselves and their associates.

Speaking in an interview with SABC News, Malema, a former ANC Youth League leader, and the current leader of EFF party, urged Zimbabweans not to despair. He said:

