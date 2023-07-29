Zimbabwe Has Been Hijacked By Kleptocracy And Criminality, Says Malema

Zimbabwe Has Been Hijacked By Kleptocracy And Criminality, Says Malema7 minutes ago
South African opposition leader Julius Malema said that Zimbabweans must fight for their country and reclaim it from kleptocracy and the criminality that has taken over.
Kleptocracy refers to a form of government or system in which corrupt politicians enrich themselves secretly outside the rule of law, through kickbacks, bribes, and special favors from lobbyists and corporations, or they simply direct state funds to themselves and their associates.
Speaking in an interview with SABC News, Malema, a former ANC Youth League leader, and the current leader of EFF party, urged Zimbabweans not to despair. He said:
They must never despair, they must continue to fight for their country and reclaim it from kleptocracy and the criminality that has hijacked Zimbabwe.
We want Zimbabweans to fight to take over their own country back.
Addressing EFF supporters during the party’s 10th-anniversary celebrations at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Malema called upon President Emmerson Mnangagwa to allow Zimbabweans to vote peacefully without any form of intimidation. He said:
We say to President Mnangagwa, stop disrupting the peace of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is going to elections.
Allow the Zimbabweans to make their choice in a democratic manner without any form of intimidation.
Malema also said “pretentious elections” will not deliver the confidence needed for investment and the lifting of sanctions.
More: Pindula News