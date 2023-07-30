Chamisa And His "Chete Chete Crew" Should Learn From Mnangagwa, Says Chin'ono

Chin’ono said Mnangagwa is campaigning with his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as well as party chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, thereby creating a semblance of unity at the top.

Chin’ono made the comments after former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko was photographed shaking hands with Mnangagwa at a ZANU PF rally in Nkayi on Sunday, 30 July. Wrote Chin’ono:

Mnangagwa has used the election to fire up the ZANUPF base and create a semblance of reconciliation and Unity at the top of his party.

He doesn’t necessarily like all these characters like former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, and the people also don’t like him.

Nelson Chamisa did the opposite, he used the election to purge all the people he doesn’t like in the name of a new candidate process.

Where Mnangagwa is campaigning with Chiwenga, Mohadi and Muchinguri. Chamisa is campaigning on his own without his Vice Presidents.

This leaves him open to being left alone at the top if things go wrong on August 23.

The others won’t take responsibility for failure which they were not part of, it will be his alone at the top just like what happened with the Bulawayo 12.

His reflective supporters will understand this, his Chete-Chete crew won’t see this except when the chickens come home to roost.

Chamisa has to win and take power to prevail!