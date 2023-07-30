Chamisa Promises To Introduce A New Currency

7 minutes ago

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said that if his party gets into government, he will, “for a short period” of time, maintain the multi-currency system with the US dollar as the dominant currency.

Chamisa said the multi-currency regime will be a stop-gap measure as the economy transition to a new local currency.

The former ICT Minister said Zimbabwe’s currency will be stronger than the British pound as his government will restore confidence in the economy, which he said is a pre-requisite for a stable currency.

