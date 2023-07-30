Chamisa Promises To Introduce A New Currency

Chamisa Promises To Introduce A New Currency7 minutes ago
CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said that if his party gets into government, he will, “for a short period” of time, maintain the multi-currency system with the US dollar as the dominant currency.
Chamisa said the multi-currency regime will be a stop-gap measure as the economy transition to a new local currency.
The former ICT Minister said Zimbabwe’s currency will be stronger than the British pound as his government will restore confidence in the economy, which he said is a pre-requisite for a stable currency.
He was addressing party supporters at Muchakata Business Centre in Masvingo Central Constituency. TellZim News quoted Chamisa as saying:
When we get into power, we need to fix the economy, but to do that we need to address the issue of currency.
We will use a basket of currency but mainly USD but that will be for a short period.
We will then introduce our currency which is stronger than the Pound, Deutsche M9ark, Yen and Yuan.
It’s possible and what makes the currency stronger is the type of leadership.
Chamisa also pledged to ensure that the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) is scrapped and a new education curriculum that captures the views of stakeholders is adopted.
He said under a CCC government, parents and guardians will not pay schools for their children from ECD to Grade 7, and at Advanced Level, while ZIMSEC examinations fees will be scrapped for Grade 7, O’ Level and A’ Level.
More: Pindula News