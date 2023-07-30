Chiredzi CCC Activist's House Burnt Down

5 minutes ago

Well-known CCC activist, Cephas Magezani’s house was set on fire on the night of 19 July 2023, a day after suspected ZANU PF supporters had burnt and torn CCC’s Chiredzi South candidate, Douglas Gumbo’s posters.

Magezani told TellZim News that although he was not running for any post, his influence in opposition politics is very significant.

He said the fire incident could be a warning to him and other party supporters. Said Magezani:

