I Will Serve For One Term And Retire To Be A Pastor, Says Chamisa

He also said he will redraw the country’s provincial boundaries and reduce them from the current 10 to only 5, and also rename the provinces in order to do away with tribal connotations. Said Chamisa:

Midlands will be the administrative capital of our land, Masvingo will be known as the ancient capital also retaining our culture and tradition, Bulawayo as the Industrial capital, Manicaland as the horticultural capital. The country will be reduced from 10 provinces to five regions, North, South, East, West and Central. We are currently dividing each other because of tribalism.

Chamisa said if he wins but fails to deliver, citizens are duty-bound to remove him from office. He said:

If I win the election and fail, the country should remove me from power. Leaders must know that they come and go. We want to stop the abuse of power.

He also pledged to have a lean and mean Government with a maximum of 15 competent cabinet ministers.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment