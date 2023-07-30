New ZAOGA Leader Joe Guti Mocks Manyeruke Family

New ZAOGA Leader Joe Guti Mocks Manyeruke Family5 minutes ago
The newly appointed leader of ZAOGA FIF Joe Guti has mocked veteran gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke saying there is dissonance in his family setup.
Manyeruke has been a gospel musician for decades while his son Guspy Warrior, whose real name is Emmanuel, is a Zimdancehall chanter.
In a sermon to congregants, Guti said they should be true disciples and ambassadors of the gospel and the church (ZAOGA) and not be like the Manyeruke family. He said:
We don’t want a setup, which is similar to the Manyeruke family where the father ministers the gospel, while his son is singing secular music such as “Seunononga”.
This is not right. Hold on to the vision and be a true disciple. Continue in the teachings of Forward in Faith.
We are appealing that when you are at a Forward in Faith pulpit, don’t use other materials which are not for forwarding faith.
Some social media users criticised Guti for his remarks, saying he was being arrogant and disrespectful.
Guti was recently announced as the new leader of ZAOGA FIF following the death of founder Ezekiel Guti early this month.
Joe is reported to be the late Ezekiel Guti’s nephew who was raised by his mother’s family and took up their family surname.
More: Pindula News