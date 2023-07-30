New ZAOGA Leader Joe Guti Mocks Manyeruke Family

5 minutes ago

The newly appointed leader of ZAOGA FIF Joe Guti has mocked veteran gospel musician Mechanic Manyeruke saying there is dissonance in his family setup.

Manyeruke has been a gospel musician for decades while his son Guspy Warrior, whose real name is Emmanuel, is a Zimdancehall chanter.

In a sermon to congregants, Guti said they should be true disciples and ambassadors of the gospel and the church (ZAOGA) and not be like the Manyeruke family. He said:

Feedback