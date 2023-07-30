Printing Of Presidential Ballot Papers Commences - ZEC

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says the printing of ballot papers for the presidential election has commenced.

The process started after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal on Friday by presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere seeking to overturn a High Court ruling barring him from contesting the August 2023 election.

ZEC vice chairperson Rodney Kiwa told The Sunday Mail that the printing of presidential ballot papers has commenced. He said:

