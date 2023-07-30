PSL Matchday 17 Saturday Results, FC Platinum Lose, Ngezi Platinum Stars Win

PSL Matchday 17 Saturday Results, FC Platinum Lose, Ngezi Platinum Stars Win5 minutes ago
FC Platinum suffered a huge blow in their title defence on Saturday after losing 1-2 at home to Sheasham.
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions were looking for their first win in three games ahead of the encounter with the Construction Boys at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.
Sheasham scored both their goals through Liberty Masveure while FC Platinum’s consolation goal was netted by captain Gift Mbweti.
In other matches played on Saturday, 29 July, Chicken Inn beat Hwange 2-1. Itai Mabhunu and Malvin Hwata scored for the Gamecocks before Shepherd Gadzikwa secured a late consolation for the Coalminers.
Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds beat Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1, while ZPC Kariba edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0.
Results from Saturday fixtures:
Manica Diamonds 3-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets
FC Platinum 1-2 Sheasham
Chicken Inn 2-1 Hwange
Today’s fixtures:
Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Highlanders (Baobab Stadium)
Black Rhinos vs Simba Bhora (Bata Stadium)
Dynamos vs Yadah (Barbourfields Stadium)
Triangle United vs Green Fuel (Gibbo Stadium)
Herentals College vs CAPS United (Mandava Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM.
More: Pindula News