PSL Matchday 17 Saturday Results, FC Platinum Lose, Ngezi Platinum Stars Win

5 minutes ago

FC Platinum suffered a huge blow in their title defence on Saturday after losing 1-2 at home to Sheasham.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions were looking for their first win in three games ahead of the encounter with the Construction Boys at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

Sheasham scored both their goals through Liberty Masveure while FC Platinum’s consolation goal was netted by captain Gift Mbweti.

