PSL Matchday 17 Sunday Results, Dynamos Fire 5 Past Yadah, Highlanders Beat Ngezi

3 minutes ago

Dynamos recovered from the shock 1-0 defeat to Green Fuel last weekend to register a comprehensive 5-1 win over Yadah Stars at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

DeMbare scored through Shadreck Nyahwa (7′), Elton Chikona (10′), Frank Makarati (20′), Keith Madera (80′) and Eli Ilunga (90′).

Lynoth Chikuhwa scored the only goal of the match as Highlanders overcame Ngezi Platinum Stars to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

