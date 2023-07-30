PSL Matchday 17 Sunday Results, Dynamos Fire 5 Past Yadah, Highlanders Beat Ngezi

PSL Matchday 17 Sunday Results, Dynamos Fire 5 Past Yadah, Highlanders Beat Ngezi3 minutes ago
Dynamos recovered from the shock 1-0 defeat to Green Fuel last weekend to register a comprehensive 5-1 win over Yadah Stars at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.
DeMbare scored through Shadreck Nyahwa (7′), Elton Chikona (10′), Frank Makarati (20′), Keith Madera (80′) and Eli Ilunga (90′).
Lynoth Chikuhwa scored the only goal of the match as Highlanders overcame Ngezi Platinum Stars to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.
In other matches played this Sunday, Black Rhinos were held to a 1-1 draw by Simba Bhora, Green Fuel won for the second time in a row after beating Triangle United 2-0, while CAPS United slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Herentals.
Results from Sunday’s fixtures:
Ngezi Platinum 0-1 Highlanders
Black Rhinos 1-1 Simba Bhora
Dynamos 5-1 Yadah
Triangle United 0-2 Green Fuel
Herentals 2-1 CAPS United
Results from Saturday’s fixtures
Manica Diamonds 3-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets
FC Platinum 1-2 Sheasham
Chicken Inn 2-1 Hwange
More: Pindula News