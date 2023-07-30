Pindula|Search Pindula
PSL Matchday 17 Sunday Results, Dynamos Fire 5 Past Yadah, Highlanders Beat Ngezi

3 minutes ago
Sun, 30 Jul 2023 16:15:09 GMT
Dynamos recovered from the shock 1-0 defeat to Green Fuel last weekend to register a comprehensive 5-1 win over Yadah Stars at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

DeMbare scored through Shadreck Nyahwa (7′), Elton Chikona (10′), Frank Makarati (20′), Keith Madera (80′) and Eli Ilunga (90′). 

Lynoth Chikuhwa scored the only goal of the match as Highlanders overcame Ngezi Platinum Stars to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

In other matches played this Sunday, Black Rhinos were held to a 1-1 draw by Simba Bhora, Green Fuel won for the second time in a row after beating Triangle United 2-0, while CAPS United slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Herentals.

Results from Sunday’s fixtures:

Ngezi Platinum 0-1 Highlanders

Black Rhinos 1-1 Simba Bhora

Dynamos 5-1 Yadah

Triangle United 0-2 Green Fuel

Herentals 2-1 CAPS United

Results from Saturday’s fixtures

Manica Diamonds 3-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets

FC Platinum 1-2 Sheasham

Chicken Inn 2-1 Hwange

