Zimbabwe Republic Police Statement On Political Violence

The Police warns individuals and groups engaging in any form of political violence or issuing threats to commit violence or damage property, that they would be arrested without fear or favour irrespective of one’s political affiliation or stature, for the law to take its course.

The Police reaction teams set up by the Commissioner General of Police are on high alert to ensure that law and order is maintained throughout the country.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any form of political violence, which include threats, intimidation, damage to property or assault, at any nearest Police Station or contact the National Complaints Desk on telephone number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

