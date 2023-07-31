Chamisa Criticises Kasukuwere's Disqualification From Presidential Race

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Chamisa Criticises Kasukuwere's Disqualification From Presidential Race3 minutes ago
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has accused ZANU PF of using the law as a weapon to fight political opponents after self-exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere was barred from running for the presidency in the upcoming elections by the courts.
Addressing thousands of people who attended the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera on Sunday, Chamisa said the ZANU PF-led Government should stop victimising people it doesn’t agree with, among them Kasukuwere and another self-exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo. Said Chamisa:
I saw what they did to Kasukuwere. Where do you want Kasukuwere to contest elections?Feedback
Do you want Kasukuwere to be a candidate in South Africa where he is not a (citizen)?
In the first place, why is Kasukuwere in South Africa? Why is Jonathan Moyo in Kenya?
I don’t agree with them, but I know we should take care of people we differ with.
We cannot be going around asking Mozambique, asking South Africa to take care of our people.
We would rather correct each other in our mistakes and build this country together.
Chamisa also claimed that when he was in rural Silobela recently, village heads confided in him that they were being forced to campaign for ZANU PF.
