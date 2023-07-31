Chamisa Criticises Kasukuwere's Disqualification From Presidential Race

Do you want Kasukuwere to be a candidate in South Africa where he is not a (citizen)?

In the first place, why is Kasukuwere in South Africa? Why is Jonathan Moyo in Kenya?

I don’t agree with them, but I know we should take care of people we differ with.

We cannot be going around asking Mozambique, asking South Africa to take care of our people.

We would rather correct each other in our mistakes and build this country together.

Chamisa also claimed that when he was in rural Silobela recently, village heads confided in him that they were being forced to campaign for ZANU PF.

More: Pindula News

