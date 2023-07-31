Disqualification Of CCC Candidates A Coup On The Ballot - Chamisa

Addressing thousands of CCC supporters at a rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, Chamisa said he was angry with the disqualification of CCC candidates and said Mnangagwa was taking the opposition for granted. Said Chamisa:

After feeling the heat, Mnangagwa has turned to the courts. In Bulawayo, he has barred our candidates.

You can be the ruler, but you cannot be the leader, you can’t do what you want. This country belongs to God.

If you bar the 12 candidates from contesting, therefore, you have nullified the election.

If you have nullified the election, it means you are no longer the President. The seat is now vacant. A transitional government should be in place.

If you bar the 12 candidates, it means there is no election. It is a coup on the ballot.

It is a vote of no confidence on the elections, a vote of no confidence on ZEC.

Mnangagwa anodherera (takes people for granted). He doesn’t know how angry we are.