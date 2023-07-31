Disqualification Of CCC Candidates A Coup On The Ballot - Chamisa

Disqualification Of CCC Candidates A Coup On The Ballot - Chamisa7 minutes ago
CCC leader Nelson Chamisa on Sunday said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has effectively nullified the 23 August 2023 election by allegedly masterminding the disqualification of 12 CCC parliamentary candidates in Bulawayo, reported NewsDay.
The High Court nullified the nomination of the CCC candidates on the grounds that they filed their papers after the 4 PM deadline on 21 June this year.
CCC has, however, appealed to the Supreme Court and the case will be heard this week.
Addressing thousands of CCC supporters at a rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera, Chamisa said he was angry with the disqualification of CCC candidates and said Mnangagwa was taking the opposition for granted. Said Chamisa:
After feeling the heat, Mnangagwa has turned to the courts. In Bulawayo, he has barred our candidates.
You can be the ruler, but you cannot be the leader, you can’t do what you want. This country belongs to God.
If you bar the 12 candidates from contesting, therefore, you have nullified the election.
If you have nullified the election, it means you are no longer the President. The seat is now vacant. A transitional government should be in place.
If you bar the 12 candidates, it means there is no election. It is a coup on the ballot.
It is a vote of no confidence on the elections, a vote of no confidence on ZEC.
Mnangagwa anodherera (takes people for granted). He doesn’t know how angry we are.
On Saturday, Mnangagwa scoffed at claims by CCC that he had a hand in recent court rulings barring some opposition candidates from contesting in the 23 August general elections.
Speaking to the media after his arrival from Russia, where he was attending the Second Summit of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, Mnangagwa said those making such claims are uneducated.
