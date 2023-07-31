Highlanders Go 7 Points Clear In Premier Soccer League Title Race

Speaking to the media after the match at Baobab Stadium on Sunday, Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito said he made some changes in the second half which unsettled Ngezi. He said:

Ngezi’s intention was to start the game well and they pressed us high up. We were afraid of doing some mistakes, so we started to play direct balls and it’s not the kind of play that helps our short guys. So we sat down and analysed the game and made the necessary changes in the second half and the game changed. We scored and we didn’t concede any, so we are happy but we know we have a long way to go.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi bemoaned his players’ failure to convert the chances that they created. He said:

We lost three crucial points at home because of the mistakes that we made in terms of finishing in front of the goal. We created a lot of opportunities and we should have wrapped up this game in the first half and when you play a team that is tactically disciplined, you have to utilise the chances that come your way. We learn from that and it’s part of the game. We have to rise from this situation and concentrate on our next game against Bulawayo Chiefs. Generally, we put everything on the field for us to win this game but football is like that, if you don’t score you are likely to lose a match. There were a lot of things that we did correctly which is good for the team, so we will take those and make sure we correct the mistakes that we made.

Meanwhile, Sheasham (17 points), Yadah Stars (17 points), Cranborne Bullets (13 points) and Black Rhinos (12 points) are in the relegation zone.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment