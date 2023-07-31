Marange Man In Murder-Suicide After Being Denied Intimacy By His Niece

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of four (4) family members, Tonderai Muchimwe (43), Ashton Mundoko (12), Quinton Mundoko (7) and Tamari Mundoko (5) and the injury of a female juvenile, Takunda Mundoko (14), in a fire incident which occurred at Mafararikwa Village, Marange on 29th July 2023 at about 0400 hours.

On 29th July 2023 at about 0000 hours, Tonderai Muchimwe broke into the room in which his niece, Violet Muchimwe (35) and her four (4) children, Takunda Mundoko, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko, were sleeping in.

Tonderai Muchimwe who was armed with a knife demanded to have sexual intercourse with his niece, leading to a scuffle.

Violet Muchimwe fled leaving her children behind. Muchimwe sprinkled petrol in the house and set the house on fire.

As a result, Tonderai Muchimwe, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko were burnt beyond recognition whilst Takunda Mundoko sustained burns all over the body after escaping out of the room through the window.

In a related incident, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Emily Kamugiya (65), Letina Chimuka (70) and Maxwell Josi (12) after the thatched bedroom they were sleeping in was set on fire by an unknown suspect on 30th July 2023 at Chitimbe Village, Muzarabani.

The police has established that Letina Chimuka was staying with the other victims after being chased away by her son from St Alberts area on allegations of witchcraft in which she was said to be causing the illness of her grandchild.

Investigations conducted by the police so far have not linked the two (2) fire incidents to political violence.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that investigations are still in progress in relation to Brighton Mazhindu’s report at ZRP St Mary’s, Harare and another report by Leonard Kasanhai of Musonza Village A, Chiweshe over malicious damage to property by suspects who are yet to be identified.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police also confirms six (6) reports from Hanke area, Tongogara, Shurugwi where complainants, with some not inclined towards any political party, had their ten (10) houses burnt on 29th July 2023 during the night.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has so far arrested Edson Madhuveko and Edwin Madhuveko in connection with this case. The two suspects were seen running away from the burnt huts scene.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns criminal elements who are taking advantage of the current election mood in the country to settle marital and family scores that the law will ruthlessly deal with them.

On the other hand, the Zimbabwe Republic Police warns political parties to counsel supporters and resolve either inter-party or intra-party disputes without resorting to violence.

We also appeal to politicians to tell their members the truth on incidences to avoid misleading the nation.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police once again reiterates that the law will take its course on anyone involved in cases of political violence despite one’s stature, identity or political affiliation.