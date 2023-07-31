Mphoko Makes Rare Public Appearance, Attends ED Rally In Nkayi

He was recalled on the day the party also recalled the late former President Robert Mugabe from the position of party First Secretary.

Since he was forced out of Government and the ruling party, Mphoko has not been seen at public events and yesterday it was his first time to appear at a ZANU PF event.

Addressing the ZANU PF supporters who had been bussed to the rally, President Emmerson Mnangagwa acknowledged Mphoko’s presence, saying he was grateful to him for attending the event. He said:

Former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko is here. Undoda lo sakhula sonke siyazana, sasisenza izinto ezinengi kodwa angisoze ngazikhuluma. Ngiyabonga ukuthi namhla ubuye ngapha to support me. I am very grateful he came to support me.

Mphoko, however, was wearing neither ZANU PF regalia nor a scarf but was clad in casual safari wear.

