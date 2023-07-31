Mphoko Makes Rare Public Appearance, Attends ED Rally In Nkayi

Mphoko Makes Rare Public Appearance, Attends ED Rally In Nkayi4 minutes ago
Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko on Sunday made a rare public appearance when he attended a ZANU PF rally held at Nkayi Business Centre.
He was among several senior ZANU PF officials who were expelled from the party on allegations of engaging in activities meant to destabilise the Government in 2017.
ZANU PF also recalled Mphoko from the position of Vice President and Second Secretary over allegations of being divisive, a member of the G40 cabal, protecting criminals, preaching hate speech, and behaving in a manner inconsistent with the Office and decorum of the VP.
He was recalled on the day the party also recalled the late former President Robert Mugabe from the position of party First Secretary.
Since he was forced out of Government and the ruling party, Mphoko has not been seen at public events and yesterday it was his first time to appear at a ZANU PF event.
Addressing the ZANU PF supporters who had been bussed to the rally, President Emmerson Mnangagwa acknowledged Mphoko’s presence, saying he was grateful to him for attending the event. He said:
Former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko is here. Undoda lo sakhula sonke siyazana, sasisenza izinto ezinengi kodwa angisoze ngazikhuluma. Ngiyabonga ukuthi namhla ubuye ngapha to support me. I am very grateful he came to support me.
Mphoko, however, was wearing neither ZANU PF regalia nor a scarf but was clad in casual safari wear.
More: Pindula News