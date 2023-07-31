Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 18 Fixtures, TV Info, Venues

4 minutes ago

The 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League enters the second half this coming weekend with six matches lined up for Saturday, 05 August, and the remaining three for Sunday, 06 August.

On Saturday, ZTN Prime will broadcast the Chicken Inn versus Sheasham match at Luveve Stadium, while on Sunday, the channel will broadcast the Dynamos versus Hwange clash set for Barbourfields Stadium.

Green Fuel will be seeking to extend their winning run to three consecutive matches when they host Yadah Stars at Gibbo Stadium on Saturday.

Feedback