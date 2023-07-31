Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 18 Fixtures, TV Info, Venues
The 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League enters the second half this coming weekend with six matches lined up for Saturday, 05 August, and the remaining three for Sunday, 06 August.
On Saturday, ZTN Prime will broadcast the Chicken Inn versus Sheasham match at Luveve Stadium, while on Sunday, the channel will broadcast the Dynamos versus Hwange clash set for Barbourfields Stadium.
Green Fuel will be seeking to extend their winning run to three consecutive matches when they host Yadah Stars at Gibbo Stadium on Saturday.
FC Platinum, who risk disappearing on log leaders Highlanders’ rear view mirror, host Simba Bhora, while Manica Diamonds host CAPS United.
Meanwhile, ZPC Kariba have the onerous task of handing Bosso their first defeat of the season when the two teams lock horns at Nyamhunga Stadium in the resort town on Saturday.
Below are the Matchday 18 Fixtures in full:
Saturday, 05 August 2023
Green Fuel vs Yadah (Gibbo Stadium)
FC Platinum vs Simba Bhora (Mandava Stadium)
Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab Stadium)
Black Rhinos vs Cranborne Bullets (Bata Stadium)
Chicken Inn vs Sheasham (Luveve Stadium)
ZPC Kariba vs Highlanders (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Sunday, 06 August 2023
Manica Diamonds vs CAPS United (Gibbo Stadium)
Herentals College vs Triangle United (Mandava Stadium)
Dynamos vs Hwange (Barbourfields)
All matches kick off at 3 PM
