Sithokozile Chamisa Makes Surprise Appearance At CCC Campaign Rally

5 minutes ago

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile, made a rare public appearance on Sunday when she graced the CCC rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera.

The rally was addressed by Chamisa and was attended by thousands of CCC supporters.

According to Change Radio, Sithokozile is different from the wives of other prominent politicians who seek the spotlight as she keeps herself out of the public eye.

