Sithokozile Chamisa Makes Surprise Appearance At CCC Campaign Rally

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Sithokozile Chamisa Makes Surprise Appearance At CCC Campaign Rally5 minutes ago
CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile, made a rare public appearance on Sunday when she graced the CCC rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera.
The rally was addressed by Chamisa and was attended by thousands of CCC supporters.
According to Change Radio, Sithokozile is different from the wives of other prominent politicians who seek the spotlight as she keeps herself out of the public eye.
During the rally, Sithokozile chanted the party slogan and urged citizens to vote for CCC. Said Change Radio:
Her presence was met with surprise and admiration, symbolizing her strong support for her husband’s political aspirations and adding an element of unity and solidarity to the event.
Despite her preference for privacy, Mrs. Chamisa’s appearance showcased her unwavering commitment to her husband’s cause in the face of a crucial upcoming election.
In 2019, State media accused Chamisa of humiliating his wife in public during the MDC’s anniversary celebrations.
Sithokozile had been given the microphone to address the MDC supporters and Chamisa eventually grabbed it from her hand while she was still speaking.
