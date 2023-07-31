Six Family Members, Including Bishop, Wife And Mum, Perish In Minibus Crash

The ZRP, in a post on Twitter on Sunday, confirmed the accident saying 11 passengers were on board a Mitsubishi minibus. Reads the post:

Six people died while six others were injured when a Mitsubishi minibus with 11 passengers on board was hit on the left side by a Freightliner Columbia truck, with one passenger on board, at the 158 km peg along Harare-Mutare Road on Friday, at around 1830hrs.

As a result of the accident, the Mitsubishi minibus, which was overtaking a convoy of vehicles, was dragged by the Freightliner Columbia truck to the right for about 40 meters.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.