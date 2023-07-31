Supreme Court To Hear Appeal By 12 CCC Parliamentary Candidates On 02 August

Twelve voters allegedly linked to ZANU PF, each from Bulawayo’s 12 constituencies, filed simultaneous applications at the High Court to have the CCC candidates and five others disqualified from contesting in the upcoming general elections.

The applicants argued that the candidates filed their nomination papers after the 4 PM deadline on 21 June.

In an appeal filed at the Supreme Court on 28 July, the 12 CCC candidates raised nine grounds of appeal, citing Justice Bongani Ndlovu for granting an application that they say was based on “objectively established falsehoods.”

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the CCC candidates all opposed the applications which were consolidated into one because of similar facts.

ZEC argued that all candidates who were accepted had filed their papers by 4 PM.

The applicants relied on an internal ZEC document which has time stamps next to the names of candidates, arguing that the indicated times, all after 4 PM on 21 June, showed when CCC candidates filed their nomination papers.

ZEC, however, said the indicated times only showed when a candidate’s details were captured on their computer.

If the Supreme Court upholds the ruling by the High Court, it means that CCC cannot have any senators from Bulawayo or MPs under the youth and women’s quota.

This will be the case because the youth and women’s quotas are determined by the number of votes secured by National Assembly candidates.

