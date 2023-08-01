Coltart Apologised To Jonathan Moyo For A Tweet Referencing Gukurahundi Atrocities

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Coltart Apologised To Jonathan Moyo For A Tweet Referencing Gukurahundi Atrocities5 minutes ago
David Coltart has issued an apology to the former Information Minister, Jonathan Moyo following a tweet he posted which referenced the killing of Moyo’s father during the Gukurahundi atrocities in the 1980s. Moyo, who is in self-exile, took to Twitter to announce that he had accepted Coltart’s apology, praising him for his gentlemanly conduct.
Subsequent to my tweet yesterday re: @DavidColtart’s tweet the previous day referencing my father, David has apologised through my DM and I have accepted his gentlemanly conduct in doing so!
Coltart confirmed the report, stating that his intention was not to reopen old wounds. He acknowledged that the loss of a parent is a difficult experience and that political differences should never be allowed to inflict such pain. He said:
I confirm my apology. My intention was not to reopen old wounds. The loss of any parent is hard to bear and political differences should never be allowed to inflict such hurts. I am grateful that Jonathan has accepted my apology.
In a recent exchange on Twitter, David Coltart questioned why Jonathan Moyo continues to support a political party that has caused suffering to his family and continues to do so. Moyo responded by citing the Zimbabwean Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to make political choices freely. He also referenced Section 60 of the Constitution, which protects the freedom of conscience and expression for all individuals.