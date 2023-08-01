Coltart Apologised To Jonathan Moyo For A Tweet Referencing Gukurahundi Atrocities

5 minutes ago

David Coltart has issued an apology to the former Information Minister, Jonathan Moyo following a tweet he posted which referenced the killing of Moyo’s father during the Gukurahundi atrocities in the 1980s. Moyo, who is in self-exile, took to Twitter to announce that he had accepted Coltart’s apology, praising him for his gentlemanly conduct.

Subsequent to my tweet yesterday re: @DavidColtart’s tweet the previous day referencing my father, David has apologised through my DM and I have accepted his gentlemanly conduct in doing so!

Coltart confirmed the report, stating that his intention was not to reopen old wounds. He acknowledged that the loss of a parent is a difficult experience and that political differences should never be allowed to inflict such pain. He said:

