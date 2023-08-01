Deputy Minister Rwodzi Allegedly Transferred A Police Officer For Refusing To Drop Investigations

7 minutes ago

Barbara Rwodzi, a Zimbabwean legislator, reportedly had a police Assistant Inspector transferred from his station after he refused to drop a criminal investigation into a Zanu PF supporter.

The Assistant Inspector, identified only as Matsa, was stationed at Charandura Police Station in Rwodzi’s constituency but has been transferred to a Shurugwi Police Station. While some reports suggest that the transfer was made to protect Matsa from interference by public officials, others have suggested that Rwodzi sought to punish the Assistant Inspector for his refusal to comply with her request.

Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed that the case involving Matsa, as well as the conduct of Barbra Rwodzi, is currently under investigation with the approval of Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga. He said:

