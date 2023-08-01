Deputy Minister Rwodzi Allegedly Transferred A Police Officer For Refusing To Drop Investigations

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Deputy Minister Rwodzi Allegedly Transferred A Police Officer For Refusing To Drop Investigations7 minutes ago
Barbara Rwodzi, a Zimbabwean legislator, reportedly had a police Assistant Inspector transferred from his station after he refused to drop a criminal investigation into a Zanu PF supporter.
The Assistant Inspector, identified only as Matsa, was stationed at Charandura Police Station in Rwodzi’s constituency but has been transferred to a Shurugwi Police Station. While some reports suggest that the transfer was made to protect Matsa from interference by public officials, others have suggested that Rwodzi sought to punish the Assistant Inspector for his refusal to comply with her request.
Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed that the case involving Matsa, as well as the conduct of Barbra Rwodzi, is currently under investigation with the approval of Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga. He said:
We have since launched an investigation into the matter. The commissioner has already released a statement to say investigations into the matter have been launched, thus the matter is being dealt with.
The matter was in the news just over a week ago following an exchange between the Tourism deputy minister and Matsa over the phone. The recording between the two revealed that Matsa was investigating Fidelis “Danger,” a known associate of the Member of Parliament (MP), who was allegedly caught tearing posters belonging to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Patrick Cheza.
The audio recording created a stir after Barbra Rwodzi used unprintable words to insult Matsa for refusing to comply with her demands to drop the investigation. Rwodzi threatened to take up the matter with Matanga, promising to “deal” with Matsa. She referred to Matsa as a “stupid idiot,” a “f…ing idiot,” and a “dog,” remarks which have brought her conduct into question. As yet, Rwodzi has not commented on the matter.