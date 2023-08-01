Driver, Pedestrian Die In A Road Accident As Kombi Veers Off The Road

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Driver, Pedestrian Die In A Road Accident As Kombi Veers Off The Road5 minutes ago
Two people were killed in a road accident that occurred along Kwekwe-Gokwe road on July 30, 2023, when a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus (kombi) hit the trailer of a Freightliner Haulage truck and veered off the road.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwe Republic Police the driver of the kombi and one pedestrian died on the spot. Reads the statement:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which two people were killed whilst nine others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with seven passengers on board hit the trailer of a Freightliner Haulage truck with no passengers on board at the 55 km peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe road on 30/07/23. As a result of the accident, the Nissan Caravan vehicle veered off the road to the right and hit two pedestrians who were walking along the road. The driver of the Nissan Caravan and the pedestrian died on the spot.Feedback
Recent reports indicate a surge in fatal road accidents in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed multiple incidents, including in Masvingo, Rusape, Esigodini, and Murewa which resulted in the loss of 19 lives and injuries to many other people.
ZRP has emphasised the need for motorists to exercise patience on the roads and refrain from overtaking when it is unsafe to do so. The police also urged drivers to be vigilant and avoid speeding.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals