Driver, Pedestrian Die In A Road Accident As Kombi Veers Off The Road

Two people were killed in a road accident that occurred along Kwekwe-Gokwe road on July 30, 2023, when a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus (kombi) hit the trailer of a Freightliner Haulage truck and veered off the road.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwe Republic Police the driver of the kombi and one pedestrian died on the spot. Reads the statement: