Gardener Steals 57Kg Of Gold From Former Employer

Gardener Steals 57Kg Of Gold From Former Employer4 minutes ago
A gardener from Bulawayo has been arrested for stealing cash and 57 kg of gold from his former employer’s house in Killarney Suburb.
It is alleged that Andrew Chirasha (28), conspired with a friend, Ngonidzashe Kunguya (28), to steal cash and gold between August and December 2022. Chirasha had previously worked as a gardener for the 35-year-old complainant.
What Transpired?
Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the two suspects allegedly monitored the complainant’s movements and broke into the house using a screwdriver whenever he left the house unattended. They stole cash and gold from the bedroom undetected. Initially, the complainant suspected his wife of stealing the cash, but it was later discovered that the two suspects were responsible for the thefts. Ncube told the Chronicle:
At first, they took cash amounting to US$900 and no report was made as the complainant thought that his wife was the one behind the missing cash. They went on to take US$400, US$6 000, 12 kg of Gold, and 45 kg of Gold on different occasions and no report was made since there was no sign of a break-in into the house.
He said the suspects were arrested on July 28, 2023, after the complainant received a tip-off that Chirasha was at Mahatshula Shops. Upon interrogation, Chirasha admitted to committing the thefts and implicated Kunguya. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at US$18,000.
Ncube cautioned the public against keeping large sums of money and valuables like gold in their homes. He also urged homeowners to use target hardening techniques such as increasing doors and windows’ burglar bars’ security to deter burglars. The suspects are facing charges of unlawful entry and theft.