Gardener Steals 57Kg Of Gold From Former Employer

A gardener from Bulawayo has been arrested for stealing cash and 57 kg of gold from his former employer’s house in Killarney Suburb.

It is alleged that Andrew Chirasha (28), conspired with a friend, Ngonidzashe Kunguya (28), to steal cash and gold between August and December 2022. Chirasha had previously worked as a gardener for the 35-year-old complainant.

What Transpired?

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the two suspects allegedly monitored the complainant’s movements and broke into the house using a screwdriver whenever he left the house unattended. They stole cash and gold from the bedroom undetected. Initially, the complainant suspected his wife of stealing the cash, but it was later discovered that the two suspects were responsible for the thefts. Ncube told the Chronicle:

