ZINARA Employees Convert US$150 000 Toll Fees To Personal Use

ZINARA Employees Convert US$150 000 Toll Fees To Personal Use7 minutes ago
Three Zimbabwe Road Administration (Zinara) employees and a technician from a local company were brought before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere on Monday on charges of fraud and money laundering. The four stand accused of converting toll fees collected from motorists passing through the Shamva tollgate, amounting to US$150,000, to their own use.
The accused were identified as Nyaradzo Gusha, Flavian Kundishora, and Tanaka Theresa Magaisa, who are Zinara employees stationed at the Shamva tollgate, and Patson Tavengwa, a field technician at 10-10 Technologies, NewsDay reported.
The State alleges that on July 19, Tavengwa, who was responsible for installing and repairing boom gates and technical equipment at the tollgates, conspired with his accomplices to install an illegal boom override system. This system bypassed the normal operating system, allowing the four accused to receive funds from the public under the pretence that the funds were being channelled to Zinara.
The accused were remanded in custody to await a bail ruling scheduled for tomorrow. The State’s total prejudice was US$150,000, and no funds have been recovered as yet.
Zinara is a government agency responsible for the management, maintenance, and development of the country’s road network. It is tasked with collecting toll fees, vehicle licensing fees, and other revenue streams to fund road infrastructure maintenance and construction projects across the country.
Zinara plays a crucial role in ensuring safe and efficient transportation in Zimbabwe, which is essential for economic growth and social development. The agency’s responsibilities include road construction, maintenance, and repair, as well as the provision of road safety measures, such as traffic lights, road signs, and speed limits.
The reports of corruption at Zinara are particularly concerning given the state of some of Zimbabwe’s roads. Many of the country’s roads are in poor condition, with potholes, inadequate signage, and poorly maintained infrastructure, making them dangerous for motorists and pedestrians alike. In recent years, there have been reports of fatal accidents on some of the country’s major highways, leading to calls for urgent action to improve road safety.