ZINARA Employees Convert US$150 000 Toll Fees To Personal Use

Three Zimbabwe Road Administration (Zinara) employees and a technician from a local company were brought before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere on Monday on charges of fraud and money laundering. The four stand accused of converting toll fees collected from motorists passing through the Shamva tollgate, amounting to US$150,000, to their own use.

The accused were identified as Nyaradzo Gusha, Flavian Kundishora, and Tanaka Theresa Magaisa, who are Zinara employees stationed at the Shamva tollgate, and Patson Tavengwa, a field technician at 10-10 Technologies, NewsDay reported.

The State alleges that on July 19, Tavengwa, who was responsible for installing and repairing boom gates and technical equipment at the tollgates, conspired with his accomplices to install an illegal boom override system. This system bypassed the normal operating system, allowing the four accused to receive funds from the public under the pretence that the funds were being channelled to Zinara.

