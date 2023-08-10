58 Zimbabweans Scammed On Facebook By Three Foreigners Posing As Traditional Healers

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
58 Zimbabweans Scammed On Facebook By Three Foreigners Posing As Traditional Healers7 minutes ago
Fifty-eight (58) Zimbabweans have fallen victim to a scam orchestrated by three foreign individuals who falsely posed as traditional healers on Facebook.
Kimbugwe Ibrah from Uganda and Hillary Ssebunya, and Godfrey Nanasira from Zambia, arrived in Zimbabwe in May. Operating through Facebook pages named Sekuru Banda, Gamora, and The Great Jenko, they duped their victims by claiming to possess the power to cure HIV, reunite lost lovers, and perform money magic.
The fraudsters registered multiple SIM cards and received funds via InnBucks. To further deceive their targets, they presented a black trunk containing ceremonial attire as evidence of their rituals. Investigations revealed that the trio used part of the ill-gotten money to support their families and sustain their stay in Zimbabwe.
Dennis Mnyega collaborated with them in advertising their services on Facebook and distributing flyers. Victims, including Stanford Chaka and Miriam Kangaza, responded to the advertisements, sending money through InnBucks in exchange for promised HIV medication and money multiplication.
The police recovered the trunk and other related items from Nanasira’s bedroom. It was discovered that some of the funds were sent to their families in their home countries while the rest was used for personal expenses. Grace Mugocheke represented the State in the case.