58 Zimbabweans Scammed On Facebook By Three Foreigners Posing As Traditional Healers

7 minutes ago

Fifty-eight (58) Zimbabweans have fallen victim to a scam orchestrated by three foreign individuals who falsely posed as traditional healers on Facebook.

Kimbugwe Ibrah from Uganda and Hillary Ssebunya, and Godfrey Nanasira from Zambia, arrived in Zimbabwe in May. Operating through Facebook pages named Sekuru Banda, Gamora, and The Great Jenko, they duped their victims by claiming to possess the power to cure HIV, reunite lost lovers, and perform money magic.

The fraudsters registered multiple SIM cards and received funds via InnBucks. To further deceive their targets, they presented a black trunk containing ceremonial attire as evidence of their rituals. Investigations revealed that the trio used part of the ill-gotten money to support their families and sustain their stay in Zimbabwe.

