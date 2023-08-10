Chief Mtshane Khumalo Elected President Of The National Council Of Chiefs

6 minutes ago

Chief Mtshane Khumalo has been elected unopposed as the president of the National Council of Chiefs, replacing Chief Fortune Charumbira, who has also been elected unopposed as the vice president of the National Council of Chiefs. Both chiefs will automatically become members of the National Assembly and sit as Senators.

The election took place on August 10, 2023, in Harare, and was conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). This follows Chief Charumbira’s recent announcement that he would not seek re-election as the head of the national traditional chiefs’ body, despite the unanimous resolution by the National Chiefs’ Council to deploy him to a suitable position where his wisdom can continue to benefit the organisation while he serves as the leader of the Pan-African Parliament.

Ahead of the polls, the council expressed the belief that Chief Charumbira’s expertise and leadership are still essential for strengthening the traditional leadership institution in Zimbabwe. Chief Chundu of Mashonaland West and Chief Siansali of Matabeleland North echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that Chief Charumbira’s extensive national and international experience should not be overlooked. They highlighted the importance of his guidance and services for the traditional leadership institution.

