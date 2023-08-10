Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot And Killed

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot And Killed6 minutes ago
Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot and killed as he departed a political rally in Quito on Thursday. Disturbing footage has surfaced depicting the moment when he was shot. The video, widely shared on social media, captures Villavicencio being escorted by guards through a crowd of chanting and applauding people. He is then seen entering the backseat of a waiting truck just before gunfire erupts, and the passenger door swiftly closes.
The incident occurred amidst a concerning surge in violence in Ecuador, with rising drug trafficking and violent killings.
President Guillermo Lasso suggested the involvement of an organised crime group in the assassination. He said in a statement:
I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished. Organised crime has gone too far, but they will feel the full weight of the law.
Villavicencio, a candidate in the upcoming presidential vote, had reported receiving death threats before the shooting. The attorney general’s office confirmed a suspect died of wounds after being apprehended. Villavicencio’s campaign adviser called for international action against the violence, attributing it to drug trafficking. He said:
The Ecuadorian people are crying and Ecuador is mortally wounded. Politics cannot lead to the death of any member of society.
The police labelled the incident a terrorist act and promised a thorough investigation. Villavicencio, known for his strong stance against corruption, leaves behind a wife and five children.