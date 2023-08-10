Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Shot And Killed

6 minutes ago

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot and killed as he departed a political rally in Quito on Thursday. Disturbing footage has surfaced depicting the moment when he was shot. The video, widely shared on social media, captures Villavicencio being escorted by guards through a crowd of chanting and applauding people. He is then seen entering the backseat of a waiting truck just before gunfire erupts, and the passenger door swiftly closes.

The incident occurred amidst a concerning surge in violence in Ecuador, with rising drug trafficking and violent killings.

President Guillermo Lasso suggested the involvement of an organised crime group in the assassination. He said in a statement:

