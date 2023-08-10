Former VP Mohadi Says Return Of ZAPU And ZIPRA Properties Is Imminent

Previously, the government had refused to comply, citing the Unity Accord of November 22, 1987, when PF ZAPU joined ZANU PF. However, in 2008, ZAPU withdrew from the Unity Accord, accusing ZANU PF of insincerity.

Although former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko had promised to facilitate the return of the seized properties, he left office before fulfilling that commitment. Among the properties listed by ZAPU are farms, hotels, and entertainment facilities.

Mohadi expressed confidence in ZANU PF’s prospects of winning the upcoming August 23 elections, suggesting that Zimbabweans abroad would be enticed to return home once the country has undergone reconstruction.

Exiled former ZANU PF Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, has asserted that Kembo Mohadi, has been lying to the general populace. Kasukuwere expressed his disapproval, stating:

Mohadi don’t lie to the people, for how long have you been saying the same promise. because we’re approaching elections now you have started your nonsense.

Zenzele Ndebele, a journalist based in Bulawayo, reports that in 2000 following the passing of former Vice President Joshua Nkomo, Joseph Musika facilitated the “handover” of ZPRA properties back to ZPRA. However, it was revealed two days later that these properties had been subsequently sold to various individuals.

Given the circumstances described, the specific number of properties that still exist remains uncertain. However, Ndebele suggests that there may be some properties that are still in existence, such as Nijo Farm and a few houses located in Harare.

Tags

Leave a Comment