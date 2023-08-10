Harare Businessman Loses US$50,000 In A Robbery

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is conducting an investigation into a robbery case that resulted in a Harare man losing US$50,000.

Robbers pounced on a shop located along Shepherton Road in Graniteside which is owned by Tristan Ali Mohamed, aged 27.

It is alleged that Mohamed closed his company and went home on Friday. When he returned to work on Monday, he discovered that an individual had illicitly gained entry through a window, forcibly broken into three secured safes, and stolen the aforementioned sum of money.

Feedback