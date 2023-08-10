Harare Businessman Loses US$50,000 In A Robbery

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Harare Businessman Loses US$50,000 In A Robbery5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is conducting an investigation into a robbery case that resulted in a Harare man losing US$50,000.
Robbers pounced on a shop located along Shepherton Road in Graniteside which is owned by Tristan Ali Mohamed, aged 27.
It is alleged that Mohamed closed his company and went home on Friday. When he returned to work on Monday, he discovered that an individual had illicitly gained entry through a window, forcibly broken into three secured safes, and stolen the aforementioned sum of money.
The police have confirmed the incident. Inspector Chakanza provided the following statement:
Police are investigating a robbery case involving US$50 000 that was stolen at a company along Shepherton Road in Graniteside.
In a separate case, the police in Centenary are appealing for any information that may aid in the investigation of a robbery at a service station that took place in Centenary on the 8th of August 2023, at approximately 0100 hours. Said a police statement:
In another case, Police in Centenary are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Centenary on 08/08/23 at around 0100 hours. Five unknown suspects attacked a security guard before disarming him and stealing an Arminus Revolver loaded with five rounds, an empty gun cabinet, a cellphone and Chubb safe with US$ 2 465 .00.
Police said anyone with relevant information is urged to report it at the nearest police station.