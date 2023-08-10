Teachers Demand Contracts From ZEC, Threaten To Withdraw Services As Election Officers

6 minutes ago

Teachers have threatened to withdraw their services as election officers for the upcoming August 23 poll in Zimbabwe if the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) doesn’t give them contracts. They claim unfair treatment and abuse by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and have given ZEC one week to address their concerns.

The main grievance is that ZEC has been paying teachers in local currency instead of the agreed-upon foreign currency when they were deployed as voter educators and inspectors. Teachers argue that ZEC has a history of not paying on time and failing to provide written contracts.

The Educators Union of Zimbabwe has stated that teachers will not provide polling services until they are paid. The union’s secretary-general, Tapedza Zhou, told NewsDay:

Feedback