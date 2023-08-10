Tributes Pour In For Insimbi ZeZhwane Band members Who Died In An Accident

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Tributes Pour In For Insimbi ZeZhwane Band members Who Died In An Accident5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwean music industry is mourning following the tragic deaths of two members of the Insimbi ZeZhwane rumba band.
Co-founder and lead singer Elvis ‘MaEli’ Mathe and drummer Thembinkosi ‘Maviri’ Mpofu lost their lives in a car accident on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway. The band members were returning from a performance in Binga District when the accident occurred.
Reports indicate that four other band members sustained injuries and are currently recovering in different hospitals. In response to this devastating incident, the Zimbabwean government has pledged to cover all medical and funeral expenses.
The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families, friends, and colleagues affected by this tragic event. Said NACZ director Nicholas Moyo:
The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Elvis Mathe and Thembinkosi Mpofu. Our sympathies also extend to all the band members’ families who have been affected by this untimely and unfortunate situation. The NACZ wishes the remaining band members a speedy recovery.
Veteran producer, Clive Mono Mukundu also paid tribute to Elvis Mathe and Thembinkosi Mpofu and did a jam session with vocalist Prosper Tshuma. He said:
We offer our condolences to the families, and the wider Zimbabwean music community.
Insimbi ZeZhwane has been recognized for its talent and live performances in Matabeleland, earning accolades at the Bulawayo Arts Awards and the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMAs).