Tributes Pour In For Insimbi ZeZhwane Band members Who Died In An Accident

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwean music industry is mourning following the tragic deaths of two members of the Insimbi ZeZhwane rumba band.

Co-founder and lead singer Elvis ‘MaEli’ Mathe and drummer Thembinkosi ‘Maviri’ Mpofu lost their lives in a car accident on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway. The band members were returning from a performance in Binga District when the accident occurred.

Reports indicate that four other band members sustained injuries and are currently recovering in different hospitals. In response to this devastating incident, the Zimbabwean government has pledged to cover all medical and funeral expenses.

