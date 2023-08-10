Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 10-12 August 2023

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 10-12 August 20235 minutes ago
The Meteorological Services Department, in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast valid from Thursday, 10 to 12 August 2023.
PREAMBLE
Cloudy, windy, and cold conditions prevailed today in Matebeleland South, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Bulawayo, and Harare Metropolitan provinces. Light rain and drizzle occurred in certain areas, including Masvingo, Kezi, Buhera, Chivhu, Marondera, Mukandi, Chisengu Rusape, Nyanga, Chipinge, Chisumbanje, Buffalo Range, and nearby regions. Mukandi received 15mm of rainfall, while Chisengu had 13mm, and Chisumbanje recorded 6mm. The rest of the country experienced scattered clouds, with cold mornings and cool afternoons.
FORECAST FOR FRIDAY, 11 AUGUST 2023
Scattered clouds, windy, and cold mornings are expected in Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan provinces, becoming mild in the afternoon. Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North and South, Midlands, Mashonaland West, and Central Provinces will have cold mornings under mostly clear skies, with the possibility of ground frost in places like Kezi, Matopos, Lupane, Chivhu, Gweru, and Harare. Mild weather is anticipated by midday, followed by cold conditions in the evening.
IMPACTS
- Ground frost can damage crops from within (intra-cellular frost).
- Cold and windy conditions may adversely affect the health of vulnerable individuals and trigger respiratory-related illnesses.
- Windy conditions increase the risk of veld fires, as dry vegetation becomes fuel.
- Light rain and drizzle may disrupt outdoor activities.
ACTIONS TO TAKE
- Keep warm and ensure vulnerable individuals (such as the young, elderly, and those with health issues) are appropriately dressed or covered.
- Monitor temperatures within poultry facilities and make adjustments to mitigate the effects of cold conditions on the bird population.
- During this high fire-danger season, construct fire guards at least 9 meters wide to protect property.
- Exercise caution when starting fires, as uncontrolled outdoor fires are punishable offences and can endanger lives and property.
WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR SATURDAY, 12 AUGUST 2023
Clear skies and cold mornings are expected nationwide. Areas such as Matopos, West Nicholson, Kezi, Masvingo, Gweru, Chivhu, Harare, and Henderson may experience moderate to severe ground frost. The weather is expected to become mild in the afternoon but turn cold again in the evening.