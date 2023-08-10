Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 10-12 August 2023

5 minutes ago

The Meteorological Services Department, in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast valid from Thursday, 10 to 12 August 2023.

PREAMBLE

Cloudy, windy, and cold conditions prevailed today in Matebeleland South, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Bulawayo, and Harare Metropolitan provinces. Light rain and drizzle occurred in certain areas, including Masvingo, Kezi, Buhera, Chivhu, Marondera, Mukandi, Chisengu Rusape, Nyanga, Chipinge, Chisumbanje, Buffalo Range, and nearby regions. Mukandi received 15mm of rainfall, while Chisengu had 13mm, and Chisumbanje recorded 6mm. The rest of the country experienced scattered clouds, with cold mornings and cool afternoons.

FORECAST FOR FRIDAY, 11 AUGUST 2023

Scattered clouds, windy, and cold mornings are expected in Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan provinces, becoming mild in the afternoon. Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North and South, Midlands, Mashonaland West, and Central Provinces will have cold mornings under mostly clear skies, with the possibility of ground frost in places like Kezi, Matopos, Lupane, Chivhu, Gweru, and Harare. Mild weather is anticipated by midday, followed by cold conditions in the evening.

