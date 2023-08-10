Zimbabwe, WFP Launch Roadmap Toward Food Security

Mr. Simon Masanga, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, emphasized that the LoU aims to reinforce ongoing efforts and ensure accountability towards the people being served. Masanga said:

This Letter of Understanding is a way to strengthen the already ongoing work and to ensure that both Government and WFP are accountable to the people they serve. We hope this mutual commitment will ensure that common objectives are fulfilled.

WFP’s strategic plan for Zimbabwe aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 and global commitments to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its associated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). WFP will collaborate with Zimbabwean authorities and civil society to strategize, allocate resources, and make decisions that contribute to the achievement of Zero Hunger.

Francesca Erdelmann, WFP’s Country Director in Zimbabwe, characterized WFP’s strategic plan as a means to support Zimbabweans in pursuing their dreams and aspirations, in line with the spirit of SDG17 “partnering for the SDGs.” Eradelmann said:

WFP’s new strategic plan represents our contribution to the achievement of the National Development Strategy 1 and our commitment to harness the energies of Zimbabweans to pursue their dreams and aspirations. Together, in the spirit of SDG17 ‘partnering for the SDGs’, we can realize an equitable and sustainable future for our food systems to ensure that every person in Zimbabwe has access to and consumes sufficient, diverse, and nutritious food at all times.

The collaboration also emphasises the importance of partnerships in saving and transforming lives. Key aspects of this collaboration include empowering women economically, fostering social cohesion, and engaging young people in pursuing economic opportunities within the food value chains. Additional priorities encompass promoting nutritious diets and employing digital technologies to connect national strategies with localized actions.

WFP commits to forging new partnerships and maximizing the potential of existing ones, including collaborations with other United Nations agencies, international donors, civil society organizations, academia, and the private sector. In light of the unprecedented global needs, the UN Food Agency strives to ensure consistent access to food for all Zimbabweans, enabling them to lead active and healthy lives and leaving no one behind.

