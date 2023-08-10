ZRP Blocks Harare Mayor From Commissioning Rufaro Stadium

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
ZRP Blocks Harare Mayor From Commissioning Rufaro Stadium8 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) prevented Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume from commissioning Rufaro Stadium this morning. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the event was subsequently rescheduled to Wednesday and then Thursday, only to be cancelled following orders from the police.
Journalists and council officials were instructed to leave the stadium, which is still undergoing renovations. Despite claiming that the stadium is 95% complete, Mayor Mafume received instructions from the Mbare Police not to proceed with the commissioning ceremony.
In response to media inquiries about the stadium’s status and the matter of maintaining law and order, the police released a statement redirecting all questions to the Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Province, Tafadzwa Muguti. The ZRP emphasizes that it follows the guidance of the Permanent Secretary, who holds responsibility for government and local authorities’ programs in the city. Read the statement:
With regards to media queries on the status of Rufaro Stadium in Harare and the issue of maintenance of law and order, the ZRP reiterates that it stands guided by the Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Province as he is the one in charge of Government and local authorities programmes in the city.
The incident occurs after President Emerson Mnangagwa told ZANU PF supporters at a campaign rally on Wednesday that the central government would renovate Rufaro Stadium, facilitating the return of the Dynamos football club to play their home games there.
