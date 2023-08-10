ZRP Blocks Harare Mayor From Commissioning Rufaro Stadium

8 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) prevented Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume from commissioning Rufaro Stadium this morning. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the event was subsequently rescheduled to Wednesday and then Thursday, only to be cancelled following orders from the police.

Journalists and council officials were instructed to leave the stadium, which is still undergoing renovations. Despite claiming that the stadium is 95% complete, Mayor Mafume received instructions from the Mbare Police not to proceed with the commissioning ceremony.

In response to media inquiries about the stadium’s status and the matter of maintaining law and order, the police released a statement redirecting all questions to the Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Province, Tafadzwa Muguti. The ZRP emphasizes that it follows the guidance of the Permanent Secretary, who holds responsibility for government and local authorities’ programs in the city. Read the statement:

