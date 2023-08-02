Pindula|Search Pindula
Disqualification Of 12 CCC Candidates: Supreme Court Will Deliver Judgment On Thursday

5 minutes ago
Wed, 02 Aug 2023 17:33:54 GMT
The Supreme Court will deliver its judgement at midday on Thursday in the appeal by 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) National Assembly candidates from Bulawayo who are fighting their disqualification from the August 23 poll by the High Court.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere spoke to the media outside court:

The Court has said the matter has been postponed to tomorrow the 3rd of August at 12 noon for judgment so we await the outcome of the court.

She also expressed concern over the heavy presence of police officers at the court. She said the CCC party continues to call for the will of the people to be respected adding that if ZANU PF believes that it is popular, let it allow a free and fair election. Watch the video below for more:

