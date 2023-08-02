Insp Chester Last Matsa Reportedly Gone Missing

7 minutes ago

A senior police officer, Assistant Inspector Chester Last Matsa, who received threatening remarks from Deputy Tourism Minister Barbra Rwodzi after arresting a ZANU PF member, has reportedly gone missing.

The police radio issued from Shurugwi Police Station announced Matsa’s absence and requested his arrest if located. Matsa had been transferred to Shurugwi from Charandura Police Station after a leaked recording of his conversation with Rwodzi went viral. In the audio, Rwodzi verbally abused Matsa and threatened him for arresting Fidelis Danger, a member of her party who was taking down opposition party campaign posters. Rwodzi was recorded saying: