Mafume Criticises Mnangagwa's Waste Management Declaration As A "Grand Looting Scheme"

We have been down this road before.

Government gazetted the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) to take over roads and we have potholes in towns.

It also gazetted Zesa and we have dark cities.

We know it will end in tears.

Government has a tendency of taking over operations in the local authorities, but without the knowledge and expertise to manage.

What is required to resolve the waste management issues is funding.

We want the devolution funds to be disbursed and utilised for their intended purpose.

We have 15 compactor trucks that are stuck in South Africa because of financial issues.

We now have the Pomoma project, where residents have to fork out US$1,4 million.

How can one declare a state of disaster and demand money from the same local authority that is a disaster?

This is just a money-making scheme.

The President was ill-advised. We do not understand what the SI says. Ema is a regulatory authority already, but then the SI says it is going to supervise us.

Governance is not an essay-writing competition. We are going to continue working as we were doing.