Speaking to a Russian newspaper following the 39-year-old’s death in Malaysia on 21 July, her mother said Samsonova died from a “cholera-like infection” that was made worse by her restrictive diet. One friend told 116.ru:

Ms Samsonova’s idle starvation was causing her to melt before our eyes, but she believed everything was fine. Only her eyes, merry eyes, and gorgeous hair compensated for the dreadful sight of a body tortured by idiocy. Forgive me if it sounds harsh.

Another added:

I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it.

Samsonova’s death has brought attention to the potential dangers of restrictive diets and the importance of seeking medical attention when necessary. The raw vegan diet involves consuming only uncooked and unprocessed plant-based foods. It has been associated with health benefits, but it also poses significant risks, including malnutrition, vitamin deficiencies, and other health problems.

Zhanna Samsonova’s last Instagram post celebrated the start of durian season in Thailand, where she had been living. She shared a video of herself preparing the fruit and encouraged her followers to try it. Durian is known for its pungent smell, which is likened to raw sewage and is banned from some public spaces in Asia.

