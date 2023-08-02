The Impossible Journey: Danish Man Completes Ten-year World Journey Without Flying

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
The Impossible Journey: Danish Man Completes Ten-year World Journey Without Flying6 minutes ago
Torbjørn “Thor” Pedersen, a man from Denmark has completed a ten-year journey around the world without flying which he embarked on in 2013. He started his journey on October 10, 2013, and completed it almost ten years later on May 24, 2023. He left his job, girlfriend, and family behind.
In early 2020, the 44-year-old was stuck in Hong Kong for two years following the outbreak of COVID-19. After acquiring an employment visa and Hong Kong residency, Pedersen married his fiancé, Le, via a US-based virtual wedding service as Hong Kong prohibited foreign travellers at that time. The decision enabled Le to become a resident and visit Pedersen in Hong Kong, where they spent 100 days together, which was their longest stretch of time together since Pedersen left Denmark in 2013. They hiked the MacLehose Trail, which is 62 miles long at more than half the elevation of Mount Everest, side by side in one go.
After Tonga, he came to Vanuatu where he was joined by Le for their in-person wedding, according to CNN.
Pedersen said his journey was not just about visiting every country but also about celebrating the kindness of people and sharing a positive outlook on the world. He said he met warm, friendly, and helpful people all around the world who offered him tea, meals, introductions, translation support, or simply provided directions.
Following his visit to the last country, Maldives, Torbjørn “Thor” Pedersen took a 33-day voyage back home by boarding the MV Milan Maersk, a massive container ship measuring about 1,310 feet long, or roughly 3.6 soccer fields. Pedersen reflected on the gradual changes in the view outside his porthole until he finally arrived in Denmark, where he was greeted by his loved ones.
On July 26, Pedersen arrived at the Port of Aarhus, Denmark, where he was greeted by roughly 150 people who had been following his journey. The cheering crowds included his wife Le, father, siblings, friends, project partners, and supporters who were waiting to celebrate his accomplishment. He said:
I’ve seen many tearful eyes since I got back – people have come up to hug me sobbing. I have also received a lot of gifts – Danish beer, milk, foods – and got to meet people who have been following my social media from Colombia, Australia, Norway… that was amazing.
Though he was still processing the fact that his journey was over, Pedersen said he intends to spend more time with is wife. He said:
We have a lot of things to celebrate. While I was traveling, she accomplished so many things – she completed a medical degree, finished her PhD, started working at a pharmaceutical company, got a promotion, completed two full Ironman [triathlons]… she’s a superwoman.
From start to finish, Pedersen tallied up some incredible statistics during his travels: 3,576 days, 379 container ships, 158 trains, 351 buses, 219 taxis, 33 boats, and 43 rickshaws. He crossed 223,000 miles, or the equivalent of nine journeys around the Earth – and that’s not including the long voyage home.
Pedersen is collaborating with Canadian filmmaker Mike Douglas to complete a documentary titled “The Impossible Journey” on his project. He also plans to write a book about his journey and channel his experiences into motivational speaking engagements, a skill he has developed over the past decade. Pedersen hopes to inspire people to never give up and make a living by engaging with people, making them laugh, and inspiring them to learn.