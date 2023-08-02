The Impossible Journey: Danish Man Completes Ten-year World Journey Without Flying

Pedersen said his journey was not just about visiting every country but also about celebrating the kindness of people and sharing a positive outlook on the world. He said he met warm, friendly, and helpful people all around the world who offered him tea, meals, introductions, translation support, or simply provided directions.

Following his visit to the last country, Maldives, Torbjørn “Thor” Pedersen took a 33-day voyage back home by boarding the MV Milan Maersk, a massive container ship measuring about 1,310 feet long, or roughly 3.6 soccer fields. Pedersen reflected on the gradual changes in the view outside his porthole until he finally arrived in Denmark, where he was greeted by his loved ones.

On July 26, Pedersen arrived at the Port of Aarhus, Denmark, where he was greeted by roughly 150 people who had been following his journey. The cheering crowds included his wife Le, father, siblings, friends, project partners, and supporters who were waiting to celebrate his accomplishment. He said:

I’ve seen many tearful eyes since I got back – people have come up to hug me sobbing. I have also received a lot of gifts – Danish beer, milk, foods – and got to meet people who have been following my social media from Colombia, Australia, Norway… that was amazing.

Though he was still processing the fact that his journey was over, Pedersen said he intends to spend more time with is wife. He said:

We have a lot of things to celebrate. While I was traveling, she accomplished so many things – she completed a medical degree, finished her PhD, started working at a pharmaceutical company, got a promotion, completed two full Ironman [triathlons]… she’s a superwoman.

From start to finish, Pedersen tallied up some incredible statistics during his travels: 3,576 days, 379 container ships, 158 trains, 351 buses, 219 taxis, 33 boats, and 43 rickshaws. He crossed 223,000 miles, or the equivalent of nine journeys around the Earth – and that’s not including the long voyage home.

Pedersen is collaborating with Canadian filmmaker Mike Douglas to complete a documentary titled “The Impossible Journey” on his project. He also plans to write a book about his journey and channel his experiences into motivational speaking engagements, a skill he has developed over the past decade. Pedersen hopes to inspire people to never give up and make a living by engaging with people, making them laugh, and inspiring them to learn.

