ZRP Confirms Arrest Of 3 In US$8,000 Robbery; Police Injured In Shoot-Out

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
ZRP Confirms Arrest Of 3 In US$8,000 Robbery; Police Injured In Shoot-Out5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with an armed robbery involving US£$8,000. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some police officers were injured during a shoot-out which ensued when the suspects were being arrested. He said:
ARREST OF THREE SUSPECTS FOR ARMED ROBBERY DURING A SHOOT OUT IN BULAWAYO AND INJURY OF SOME POLICE OFFICERS
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Alex Cabangani Moyo (37), Vusumuzi Moyo (27) and Mlungusi Sibanda (44) after a shoot out in Bulawayo. This is in connection with a case of armed robbery which occurred at Insindi Ranch, Gwanda on 30th July 2023 where three (3) family members were attacked before US$7 800.00 cash, jewelery worth US$200.00, a Bulawayo Agricultural Show Society trophy, 15 X 9 mm live ammunition, FN 9 mm Pistol loaded with 13 rounds, Cadix 0.38 revolver and an empty magazine were stolen.
On 31st July 2023, detectives from CID Homicide arrested Mlungisi Sibanda in Bulawayo City Centre, along Jason Moyo Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues, after receiving information which linked him to the robbery case. The suspect implicated Alex Cabangani Moyo leading to his arrest in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo on 01st August 2023.Feedback
The arrest led to the recovery of two (2) pellet guns, 9 mm Pak Retay Mod 92 firearm with five (5) rounds and a Bulawayo Agricultural Show Society trophy.
Alex Cabangani Moyo implicated Mlungisi Sibanda, leading to his arrest at a house in Nketa 9, Bulawayo, after a shoot out. Alex Cabangani Moyo implicated Simelweyinkosi Dube (28) and led detectives to Simelweyinkosi Dube’s girlfriend, Siwinile Ndlovu’s residence in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where Simelweyinkosi Dube managed to escape after a shoot-out. Simelweyinkosi Dube was using Siwinile Ndlovu as a shield during the shoot out.
As a result, two (2) detectives, Detective Assistant Inspector Richard Charamba (47) and Detective Constable Albert Madziva (41) as well as Siwinile Ndlovu were injured and are admitted at Mpilo Hospital.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Simelweyinkosi Dube whose known residential address is number 5865, Emganwini, Bulawayo. Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
Meanwhile, the Police warns armed robbery syndicates that there is no going back in the fight against crime. Therefore, any form of confrontation or resistance will be met with appropriate response.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals