ZRP Confirms Arrest Of 3 In US$8,000 Robbery; Police Injured In Shoot-Out

The arrest led to the recovery of two (2) pellet guns, 9 mm Pak Retay Mod 92 firearm with five (5) rounds and a Bulawayo Agricultural Show Society trophy.

Alex Cabangani Moyo implicated Mlungisi Sibanda, leading to his arrest at a house in Nketa 9, Bulawayo, after a shoot out. Alex Cabangani Moyo implicated Simelweyinkosi Dube (28) and led detectives to Simelweyinkosi Dube’s girlfriend, Siwinile Ndlovu’s residence in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where Simelweyinkosi Dube managed to escape after a shoot-out. Simelweyinkosi Dube was using Siwinile Ndlovu as a shield during the shoot out.

As a result, two (2) detectives, Detective Assistant Inspector Richard Charamba (47) and Detective Constable Albert Madziva (41) as well as Siwinile Ndlovu were injured and are admitted at Mpilo Hospital.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Simelweyinkosi Dube whose known residential address is number 5865, Emganwini, Bulawayo. Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Police warns armed robbery syndicates that there is no going back in the fight against crime. Therefore, any form of confrontation or resistance will be met with appropriate response.

Tags

Leave a Comment